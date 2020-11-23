Nelson Scott, Gladys Jeanne

BURLEY—Gladys Jeanne Nelson Scott, known to everyone that knew her as Jeanne, passed away November 13, 2020. She left this earth to be reunited with her husband and their children that she had missed so dearly.

Jeanne was born December 1, 1927, to Walter Everett and Ethel Mabel Nelson, in the house that her grandfather William Nelson built in the Emerson area of Heyburn, Idaho.

When Jeanne was not helping her dad with the farm animals, or walking along behind the horse and plow “feeling the warm earth between her toes,” she was attending school in the Emerson district. She graduated from Heyburn High School in 1945. She went on to attend the University of Idaho in Moscow and completed her college degree at Idaho State University in Pocatello, where she received her teaching certificate. While there, she met and married her husband and best friend, Bernard E. Scott, on December 19, 1951.

Jeanne and Bernard returned to help and soon took over the family farm where she enjoyed every minute of every day raising her children, crops and animals. Her bountiful garden, her roses and all of her flowers gave her much joy. Jeanne also found time to be a 4-H leader, an active member of the Grange, and spent many hours volunteering as a Pink Lady at the former Cassia Memorial Hospital, when it was located on Parke Avenue.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ethel Nelson; her brother, Bruce; her sister, Ruth Mardene Weston; her son, Jerry; her daughter, Marsha Turner; her husband, Bernard Scott; and her granddaughter, Dawn Turner.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Angela (Hayden) Horne; great-granddaughters, Amanda, Jeri, Nancy, and Melody Losh; great-grandsons, Jayson, Kaleb, and Tristan; great-great-granddaughter, Andrea; and great-great-grandson, Landon. Also surviving is her son-in-law, Les; two sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews galore.

At Jeanne’s request, no funeral service will be held. She will be buried in a private family graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch or your local 4-H Organization.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.