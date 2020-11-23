Advertisement

Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners

10 communities throughout the Magic Valley participated
Southern Idaho's economic development has received a record-breaking number of sponsorships for their 2020 operation facelift project.
Southern Idaho’s economic development has received a record-breaking number of sponsorships for their 2020 operation facelift project.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Southern Idaho’s economic development has received a record-breaking number of sponsorships for their 2020 operation facelift project.

Operation facelift is an annual region-wide community revitalization project that encourages Magic Valley cities to complete projects with funds supplied by gifts from community corporate donors, businesses and citizens.

This year, 10 communities throughout the Magic Valley participated, and three of them have been named the winners for going above and beyond with their projects.

Those include; The City of Dietrich for winning the “Best Community Art Facelift,” category. Dietrich’s project was to repair and/or replace residents’ mailboxes that are damaged and in need of a facelift. Volunteers painted the mailboxes and mailbox posts with colorful art selected by the owner.

Gooding County, won in the “Best Placemaking Facelift,” category. Gooding County purchased an electronic reader board for the entrance to the Gooding County Fairgrounds. The reader board will be used to spread the word about activities in the community.

The City of Shoshone took home the award for “Best Small Business Facelift.” Shoshone’s project included power washing, scraping and painting three downtown buildings in need of a facelift. The project will also include adding benches throughout the downtown area, which will be built by FFA students in Shoshone.

These three entities are now being recognized by Southern Idaho Economic Development and will be taking home awards. “I think this really makes a huge impact for our communities,” said Ervina Covcic with Southern Idaho Economic Development. “Especially where they needed some of those extra funds just to bring up some hope, and bring up some motivation in some of their residents

Despite the challenging climate for businesses during the pandemic, this year’s operation facelift received the most sponsorships to date.

KMVT caught up with the city of Shoshone and got their take on what his project means for them.

“It makes a huge difference,” said Lincoln County commissioner Rebecca Wood. I think that everybody has been so excited to just see some work done on Main Street.”

Both the city of Shoshone and Southern Idaho Economic Development said they are looking forward to keeping this project going, as it makes a big difference in small rural communities.

