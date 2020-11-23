Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, November 23, 2020

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with some isolated snow and rain showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, and it is going to be a little breezy today as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies in the Wood River Valley and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers in the Magic Valley as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies in the Wood River Valley and decreasing clouds throughout the day with some flurries around in the Magic Valley as a weak upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Thanksgiving (Thursday) as this storm system leaves our area. Now not much snow accumulation is expected with this storm system, but the roads may be slick in some areas at times on Wednesday and Thursday, so be careful if you are going to be traveling on either of these days. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: North to SW 5-15 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 14

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some flurries around. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNW to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around after 4am. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 17

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy. High: 39 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 32 Low: 13

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 (THANKSGIVING):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 38 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 32 Low: 11

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 38 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 33 Low: 12

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 40 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 35 Low: 13

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 36

