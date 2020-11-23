Advertisement

The votes are in: National Zoo’s giant panda cub named

The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.
The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.(Source: Smithsonian’s National Zoo/WJLA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Zoo’s giant panda cub finally has a name.

Following a public vote, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Monday that the 3-month-old cub will be named Xiao Qi Ji.

In English, it translates as “Little Miracle.” It was one of four Mandarin names that were up for a public vote last week on the zoo’s website.

Just under 135,000 votes came over five days.

The panda’s birth was livestreamed in August. Since then, upwards of 1.5 million people have tuned into the zoo’s giant panda cam to watch him grow.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory

Latest News

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions travel for thanksgiving despite COVID surge
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
“Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis’ vision of a more economically and environmentally just...
Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics