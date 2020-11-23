Advertisement

Twin Falls fire marshal reminds people to be safe in the kitchen this holiday season

49.5% of all fires are started in the kitchen
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda is reminding people to be safe in the kitchen this holiday season.

Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the most common days for kitchen fires, and this year, with more people staying at home and not going to visit their family, that number could go up, Lauda says.

He reminds people that when they are cooking, make sure they stay in the kitchen to make sure nothing burns or causes a spark.

If people are frying a turkey, make sure to do that outside and completely defrost the turkey before putting it in the fryer.

While children may want to help in the kitchen, always watch them to make sure they don’t grab onto pots or pans that could be hot and cause burns or flames.

“If you have a fire inside your oven, shut your oven off and do not open the door until it’s totally cool,” Lauda said. “You can always call the fire department and we will always respond to you, We can help get smoke out of the house if nothing else, and we can make sure the oven is cool enough to open, so don’t be afraid to call us if you do have a fire. We will be here. We will help you in those situations.”

About 49.5% of all fires are started in the kitchen, and the fire department wants the people of Twin Falls to be safe this Thanksgiving holiday.

