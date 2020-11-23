Veterinarian explains possible pet health issues during colder months

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Shoshone veterinary hospital is sharing the importance of keeping your animals safe in these colder months.

They tells us, animals just like us are at risk for hypothermia or frostbite if they are left outside for a long period of time. Stating, if it is too cold for people to be outside then it is too cold for your pet to be outside.

If you do have an outside dog, they say it is important that they have a shelter out of wind with warm bedding. Also be sure they have access to water that is not frozen.

“Well the biggest problem we see especially in the winter time is anti-freeze toxicity, said Dr, Nikki Prichard. “We see it in the summer as well, but if you have vehicles and things like that just make sure there is no anti-freeze on the ground that they can lick up, they like the taste of it.”

To further pet proof a home, they suggest the public also check out your car’s engine in the morning to make sure no wild cat has gotten inside overnight.

