Advertisement

Veterinarian explains possible pet health issues during colder months

Animals just like us are at risk for hypothermia or frostbite
A Shoshone veterinary hospital is sharing the importance of keeping your animals safe in these...
A Shoshone veterinary hospital is sharing the importance of keeping your animals safe in these colder months.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Shoshone veterinary hospital is sharing the importance of keeping your animals safe in these colder months.

They tells us, animals just like us are at risk for hypothermia or frostbite if they are left outside for a long period of time. Stating, if it is too cold for people to be outside then it is too cold for your pet to be outside.

If you do have an outside dog, they say it is important that they have a shelter out of wind with warm bedding. Also be sure they have access to water that is not frozen.

“Well the biggest problem we see especially in the winter time is anti-freeze toxicity, said Dr, Nikki Prichard. “We see it in the summer as well, but if you have vehicles and things like that just make sure there is no anti-freeze on the ground that they can lick up, they like the taste of it.”

To further pet proof a home, they suggest the public also check out your car’s engine in the morning to make sure no wild cat has gotten inside overnight.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a moose cools off in the Chain Lakes area along the...
Hunting in Idaho increases as people seek refuge from virus
The National Retail Federation says people are predicted to spend just under $1,000 this...
Better Business Bureau warns of holiday online shopping scams
Southern Idaho’s economic development has received a record-breaking number of sponsorships for...
Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners
MVAC teams up with CSI
MVAC teams up with CSI