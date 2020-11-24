Annual Capitol Christmas Tree cut and placed at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI/KMVT/KSVT) - Crews cut down and installed the Idaho State Capitol Christmas Monday in Boise.

Crews cut down the tree Monday morning and had it to the statehouse by noon.

While there won’t be a traditional tree lighting ceremony this year, Gov. Brad Little invites Idahoans to view the state’s capitol Christmas tree and Christmas decorations that are going up this week.

“COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year,” Little said in a statement. “Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful décor and Christmas Tree.”

This year’s tree was donated by Doug Cobb. It was located between 24th and 25th streets on Hazel Street in Boise.

The Idaho Department of Lands cut and rigged the tree for lifting, Boise Crane loaded, and the Idaho Transportation Department hauled the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise City Police provided the escort.

“There is much to reflect upon this year,” Governor Little said. “I hope you take this time appreciate the things that are truly important and find any joy and blessings this year has brought.”

The Idaho Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol the Tuesday morning.

