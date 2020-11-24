Advertisement

Boise State, San Jose State fight to stay atop the conference

Broncos (4-1) host Spartans (4-0) on Saturday
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and...
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and strong defense help the Broncos route the Aggies on the blue turf(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State is gearing up to play an undefeated San Jose State team on national television.

The Broncos are coming off 40-32 victory over Hawaii. Although the final score is not indicative of how lopsided the game was.

BSU once led by 24 in the third quarter, thanks partially to a touchdown on a kickoff return by Avery Williams. He leads the nation with five career punt return touchdowns and three career kick return TD’s.

San Jose State didn’t get to play last weekend due to COVID-19 issues surrounding Fresno State. Therefore, BSU watched film from a common opponent instead.

The Spartans boast the number one scoring defense in the Mountain West, en route to a 4-0 record.

If Bronco fans remember, BSU and San Jose State went back and forth in a 52-42 affair in 2019.

And this game is huge, with both squads, plus Nevada, all undefeated in conference play.

Remember there are no divisions this year, just a 12-team conference.

“We played a tough game against them last year, our guys remember that, they need to prepare themselves,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said. “And if you want to keep playing at the end of the season and play for a championship, then you have to win every single game this year.”

Kick-off is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. on FOX 14. This marks the first Bronco home game to be broadcast one of the primary networks since the 2014 Mountain West Championship.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,437 new cases, 17 deaths
William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Magic Valley Paramedics call volume is up 26 percent from this time last year. At this time...
Magic Valley Paramedics is making the necessary adjustments to deal with COVID
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Latest News

Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Snake River all-conference football team released
Snake River All-Conference Football team
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half
Dietrich football wins first state championship in 68 years. The Blue Devils complete...
Dietrich football wins first state championship in 68 years