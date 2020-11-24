Boise State, San Jose State fight to stay atop the conference

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State is gearing up to play an undefeated San Jose State team on national television.

The Broncos are coming off 40-32 victory over Hawaii. Although the final score is not indicative of how lopsided the game was.

BSU once led by 24 in the third quarter, thanks partially to a touchdown on a kickoff return by Avery Williams. He leads the nation with five career punt return touchdowns and three career kick return TD’s.

The only player in the country with 5 career punt return TDs and 3 career kick return TDs ⚡️@big_ave21 changing the game!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/01VhFgPTBo — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 23, 2020

San Jose State didn’t get to play last weekend due to COVID-19 issues surrounding Fresno State. Therefore, BSU watched film from a common opponent instead.

The Spartans boast the number one scoring defense in the Mountain West, en route to a 4-0 record.

If Bronco fans remember, BSU and San Jose State went back and forth in a 52-42 affair in 2019.

And this game is huge, with both squads, plus Nevada, all undefeated in conference play.

Remember there are no divisions this year, just a 12-team conference.

“We played a tough game against them last year, our guys remember that, they need to prepare themselves,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said. “And if you want to keep playing at the end of the season and play for a championship, then you have to win every single game this year.”

Kick-off is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. on FOX 14. This marks the first Bronco home game to be broadcast one of the primary networks since the 2014 Mountain West Championship.

