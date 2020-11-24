Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Including last minute donations, 2,052 turkeys were donated to this year's 60 Hours to Fight...
Last minute donations helped 60 Hours to Fight Hunger surpass 2,020 goal
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,437 new cases, 17 deaths