Idaho State Police remind drivers to buckle up this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to buckle up and drive safe during this holiday season.

Holiday gatherings may look different this year, but what hasn’t changed is the importance of sharing the holidays with loved ones. Idaho State Police are reminding motorists that buckling up and engaged driving is the best way to keep families whole and ensure more holiday celebrations.

“Our Troopers see first-hand the lives lost when people don’t buckle up, and that sudden loss of life is devastating to the family,” said Lt. Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Eastern Idaho. “The best way we can honor those families is to try and prevent these tragedies. That means getting folks to wear their seat belt and focus on their driving.”

According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety:

As of Nov 17, 2020, there have been at least 131* motor vehicle fatalities in Idaho; 88 of those killed were not wearing seat belts.

In 2019, 44% of the fatal crashes in Idaho were single vehicles that ran off the road; 72% of those killed in these vehicles were not wearing seat belts.

“We’re urging folks who choose to travel this holiday to think of the friends and family and great food they have waiting for them, and to make the choices that will get them where they’re going safely,” Lt. Schenck said. “Most folks don’t want to risk a citation, but that enforcement can be useful as education to remind folks it’s all about getting them down the road and keeping them safe.”

ISP said people have more holidays to enjoy, so Buckle Up, Idaho.

