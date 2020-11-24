Last minute donations helped 60 Hours to Fight Hunger surpass 2,020 goal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Community Action Partnership set this year’s fundraising goal to 2,020 turkeys in order to help more families impacted by the pandemic.

The partnership collected 1,937 birds through Saturday evening with late donations of additional turkeys and money after the initial food drive helping reach a total of 2,052 turkeys.

Cars began lining up to receive their meal boxes earlier Monday afternoon.

“We were able to have a very successful event when coming into it we weren’t sure how much the people in the Magic Valley would be willing to donate, but everybody stepped up and just made it a great success,” said Community Services Director Randy Wastradowski. “So we are able to meet the need and so forth.”

Each box comes with a whole turkey dinner including potatoes, vegetables and even a case of soda.

