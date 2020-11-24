Magic Valley Regional Airport is seeing a slight decrease in Holiday travel this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With COVID cases surging across the country, holiday travelers will have to be extra careful this year. At the Magic Valley Regional Airport, travel increases about 30 percent during the holiday season, but this year people probably won’t need to be in a rush to get to the terminal, as business looks to be down about 20 percent this year.

“I think as far as why people aren’t traveling it’s pretty obvious with the health and pandemic that some people are thinking twice about that,“ said Bill Carberry, who is the Magic Valley Regional Airport manager.

He said to be safe the airport has been doing a lot of extra cleaning and providing hand sanitizer. Carberry said face coverings are recommended inside the airport, but travelers will need to have one on to get through TSA and on the airline.

He said his advice to people are choosing to travel during the holidays, is to wear a face mask, wash your hands, and check-in with the places you are traveling to.

“Different restrictions and health protocols at different states around the country,” said Carberry. “Be a wise and safe traveler this year”.

On Monday at the airport, KMVT met Cheri and Phil Fowler who were traveling to California to visit family for Thanksgiving, and Phil said he was a little confused about the Golden State’s traveling protocols.

“Well, on the news I heard that people are supposed to quarantine for 14 days when they get in,” said Phil Fowler. “I’m only going to be there for six, so I don’t know how I am going to do that”.

The CDC is recommending people postpone holiday travel this year and stay at home to mitigate the spread of COVID -19, but Cheri Folwer said that isn’t an option for her this year because her mom has cancer.

“So I know spending a whole lot more holidays with my mom may not be in the future, so I was going regardless,” said Cheri Fowler.

The small regional airport usually has three flights a day on Delta in and out to Salt Lake City and this holiday week they will have four. Carberry said travel starts to pick the day before Thanksgiving.

Some people who got off the plane on Monday to visit loved ones they haven’t seen in over a year and one group of passengers told KMVT they were happy they made the long trip from Houston, even with the face mask on the entire time.

Carberry said some airport staff has been down because of quarantine or they have come down with the virus. However, it hasn’t been an issue on a large scale.

