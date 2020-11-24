Rasnick, Carlos “Carl” E.

RUPERT—Carlos “Carl” E. Rasnick, 71, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home in Rupert, with his family, after a long battle with leukemia.

Carl was born August 15, 1949, in Eccles, West Virginia, to Georgia “Jean” Rasnick and John Falin. His father, John, was killed in Korea when he was an infant. Growing up, Carl lived in many different places. His mom, Jean, remarried Donald Nordmeyer who adopted Carl and his brother, Mike. In 1976, Carl met Cindy Higens-Kloer and her son, Chris, and they married in 1977. His daughter, Jaclynn, was born later that year.

Carl drove truck for Willis Shaw, Marten Transport, and Ag Express for more than 40 years. In all of his years on the road, he had well over 3 million miles accident-free, of which he was very proud. He knew every state and local highway and the most obscure ways to get from point A to point B. He retired from long-haul trucking in 2016 but still drove short loads with Ag Express until he became quite ill and was longer able to drive. At home, he enjoyed being with his family and playing pinochle or other board games; he also was an avid reader. Carl and Cindy enjoyed traveling and took many trips around the United States. He also loved the family pets, especially his grandkitty, Roscoe.

In 2006, Carl was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and continued to live a full life with no major symptoms until 2013. In 2013, the disease began to manifest, but he received excellent care from Dr. Padavanija and the incredible staff at the Mountain State Cancer Institute at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls. The family would like to thank Dr. P, Dr. Fry, and the staff at St. Luke’s and the Cancer Institute for the excellent care they provided to Carl.

Carl is survived by his wife, Cindy Rasnick; his son, Chris Kloer; his daughter, Jackie Rasnick; his father, Donald Nordmeyer; his brother, Michael (Linda) Nordmeyer; two grandsons; three granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Nordmeyer.

At his request, no service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.