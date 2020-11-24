Rotarun provides a safe place for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation to practice

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Rotarun Ski Area has been a part of the Wood River Valley for years, but now has a new manager who has put a lot of work into the ski hill.

Riley Berman is the new general manager of the Rotarun Ski Area, and he is passionate about what this mountain means for the community.

“We are the little mountain with the big heart,” Berman said. “We are trying to provide a ton of access to different people, race community, sustainability community, never ever ski community.”

With a new snow making system, the Rotarun is able to provide a place for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation to train, and also a place for people to learn a new hobby.

“Now with the snow making, that we finalized this summer and put in place, whenever it’s cold we can blow a ton of snow, get it pushed out with the cats and create a surface that is awesome for these racers early season and then will stick around through the whole year for our general season public, which is Dec. 17 this year,” Berman said.

For one coach, he is so glad to be back on the hill teaching the children again.

“The surface lift is an amazing environment for our athletes, but, in general allowing us to be out on snow a little bit out of the way and being safe and distant during these times but still be able to offer something for these kids out here skiing,” said Will Brandenburg, the alpine director for the Sun Valley Ski Education Association.

The goal is to bring skiing to people who might not be able to afford it and to expand the skiing community.

“The big thing is is to create a training environment, keep the magic alive about what is so special about down here, and the community element,” Brandenburg said. “It takes a village to run a mountain like this.”

