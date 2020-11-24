Snake River all-conference football team released

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Snake River Conference released the names of the football players who went above and beyond this year. The top awards went to the guys who coincidentally played for a state title last weekend, even though they’re voted upon before the playoffs commence.

The Offensive Player of the Year is Ethan Bernad.

The Raft River senior rushed for 1,822 yards, 20 touchdowns, on 130 carries and fumbled only once during that span.

Bernad helped the Trojans finish second in the 1A DI classification.

Meanwhile, Trojans head coach Chad Evans is Coach of the Year for the first time, after helping the school claim the Snake River Conference championship in late October over Oakley.

FIRST TEAM (Offense)

QB Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse RB Isaac Mitton SR Oakley RB Thaine Loughmiller JR Raft River TE Seth Tracy JR Raft River WR Clay Silva JR Lighthouse WR Austin Cranney SR Oakley OL Ryan Spaeth SR Raft River OL Beto Bobadilla SR Oakley OL Zac Gunnell SR Murtaugh K Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse Kick Return Clay Silva SR Lighthouse

SECOND TEAM (Offense)

QB Jace Robinson SR Oakley RB Chance Gaskill SR Lighthouse RB Robert Wybenga SR Oakley WR Jack Dejong FR Lighthouse WR Dace Jones JR Oakley OL Kevin Holliday SR Lighthouse OL Brad Christensen SR Glenns Ferry OL Trace Whitaker SR Raft River K Bedo Bobadilla SR Oakley Kick Return Tegan Whitaker JR Raft River

The Defensive Player of the Year is Isaac Mitton of Oakley. He produced 131 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 pass tip, 3 forced fumbles. 6 fumble recoveries and 2 TD’s. He eventually helped the Oakley Hornets dominate in the 1A state championship last weekend, picking up their first title since 2009 and third overall.

FIRST TEAM (Defense)

DL Ryan Spaeth SR Raft River DL Kaden Dejong SR Lighthouse DL Zac Gunnell SR Murtaugh LB Thaine Loughmiller JR Raft River LB Jace Robinson SR Raft River LB Brad Christensen SR Glenns Ferry DB Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse DB Bodee Spencer SR Raft River P Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse

SECOND TEAM (Defense)

DL Kevin Holliday SR Lighthouse DL Adam Boden SR Raft River DL Strom Pickett SR Oakley LB Dace Jones JR Oakley LB Seth Tracy JR Raft River LB Chance Gaskill SR Lighthouse DB Clay Silva SR Lighthouse DB Corbin Bedke SR Oakley P Beto Bobadilla SR Oakley

HONORABLE MENTION (Offense)

QB Ty Stanger SR Murtaugh RB Armando Carllson JR Lighthouse RB Chris Grunig SR Murtaugh WR Jed Boden SR Raft River WR Wes Stanger SR Murtaugh WR Wyatt Wooten SR Glenns Ferry OL Davin Jones JR Raft River OL Caleb Black SO Glenns Ferry OL Clay Douglas SR Oakley OL Carter Munsee SO Lighthouse

HONORABLE MENTION (Defense)

DL Wyatt Wooten SR Glenns Ferry DL Mason Whitaker JR Raft River DL Beto Bobadilla SR Oakley LB Wyatt Castenado JR Glenns Ferry LB Tegan Dimond SR Murtaugh LB Kagen Knudsen SR Raft River DB Ty Stanger SR Murtaugh DB Austin Cranney SR Oakley DB Jed Boden SR Raft River

