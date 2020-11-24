Snake River all-conference football team released
Oakley, Raft River players earn top awards
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Snake River Conference released the names of the football players who went above and beyond this year. The top awards went to the guys who coincidentally played for a state title last weekend, even though they’re voted upon before the playoffs commence.
The Offensive Player of the Year is Ethan Bernad.
The Raft River senior rushed for 1,822 yards, 20 touchdowns, on 130 carries and fumbled only once during that span.
Bernad helped the Trojans finish second in the 1A DI classification.
Meanwhile, Trojans head coach Chad Evans is Coach of the Year for the first time, after helping the school claim the Snake River Conference championship in late October over Oakley.
FIRST TEAM (Offense)
- QB Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse
- RB Isaac Mitton SR Oakley
- RB Thaine Loughmiller JR Raft River
- TE Seth Tracy JR Raft River
- WR Clay Silva JR Lighthouse
- WR Austin Cranney SR Oakley
- OL Ryan Spaeth SR Raft River
- OL Beto Bobadilla SR Oakley
- OL Zac Gunnell SR Murtaugh
- K Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse
- Kick Return Clay Silva SR Lighthouse
SECOND TEAM (Offense)
- QB Jace Robinson SR Oakley
- RB Chance Gaskill SR Lighthouse
- RB Robert Wybenga SR Oakley
- WR Jack Dejong FR Lighthouse
- WR Dace Jones JR Oakley
- OL Kevin Holliday SR Lighthouse
- OL Brad Christensen SR Glenns Ferry
- OL Trace Whitaker SR Raft River
- K Bedo Bobadilla SR Oakley
- Kick Return Tegan Whitaker JR Raft River
The Defensive Player of the Year is Isaac Mitton of Oakley. He produced 131 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 pass tip, 3 forced fumbles. 6 fumble recoveries and 2 TD’s. He eventually helped the Oakley Hornets dominate in the 1A state championship last weekend, picking up their first title since 2009 and third overall.
FIRST TEAM (Defense)
- DL Ryan Spaeth SR Raft River
- DL Kaden Dejong SR Lighthouse
- DL Zac Gunnell SR Murtaugh
- LB Thaine Loughmiller JR Raft River
- LB Jace Robinson SR Raft River
- LB Brad Christensen SR Glenns Ferry
- DB Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse
- DB Bodee Spencer SR Raft River
- P Collin Holloway SR Lighthouse
SECOND TEAM (Defense)
- DL Kevin Holliday SR Lighthouse
- DL Adam Boden SR Raft River
- DL Strom Pickett SR Oakley
- LB Dace Jones JR Oakley
- LB Seth Tracy JR Raft River
- LB Chance Gaskill SR Lighthouse
- DB Clay Silva SR Lighthouse
- DB Corbin Bedke SR Oakley
- P Beto Bobadilla SR Oakley
HONORABLE MENTION (Offense)
- QB Ty Stanger SR Murtaugh
- RB Armando Carllson JR Lighthouse
- RB Chris Grunig SR Murtaugh
- WR Jed Boden SR Raft River
- WR Wes Stanger SR Murtaugh
- WR Wyatt Wooten SR Glenns Ferry
- OL Davin Jones JR Raft River
- OL Caleb Black SO Glenns Ferry
- OL Clay Douglas SR Oakley
- OL Carter Munsee SO Lighthouse
HONORABLE MENTION (Defense)
- DL Wyatt Wooten SR Glenns Ferry
- DL Mason Whitaker JR Raft River
- DL Beto Bobadilla SR Oakley
- LB Wyatt Castenado JR Glenns Ferry
- LB Tegan Dimond SR Murtaugh
- LB Kagen Knudsen SR Raft River
- DB Ty Stanger SR Murtaugh
- DB Austin Cranney SR Oakley
- DB Jed Boden SR Raft River
