Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Some patchy areas of fog are possible this morning. Outside of that, you can expect mostly sunny skies today in the Wood River Valley and decreasing clouds today with some scattered flurries around in the Magic Valley as a weak area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly again today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers after 5am as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow in the Wood River Valley and there is a chance of rain and snow showers tomorrow in the Magic Valley as a storm system works its way through our area. In the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, light snow accumulations (<3 inches) are possible during the day tomorrow, and in the Magic Valley, minor snow accumulations (<1 inch) are possible during the day tomorrow. It is also going to be chilly again tomorrow as highs are going the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Thanksgiving (Thursday) is then going to have mainly sunny skies in the Wood River Valley and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the Magic Valley as this storm system leaves our area. Friday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure starts to build back into our area. It is also going to continue to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some scattered flurries around. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible during the morning. Winds: West 5-10 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible during the morning. Winds: NNW to SSW 3-8 mph. High: 32

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: South 5-20 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: East 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 12

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 (THANKSGIVING):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy. High: 37 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 31 Low: 10

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 38 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 32 Low: 13

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 41 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 35 Low: 14

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 41 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 36 Low: 16

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 36

