Stores and shoppers expecting busy holiday shopping season at Magic Valley Mall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -COVID will force some businesses to make adjustments this holiday season, such as focusing more on online customers. Cara Vierstra, who is the owner of Remi Bleu in the Magic Valley Mall, said one thing she is going to do is extend her Black Friday sales for shoppers who might be concerned about large gatherings.

“We have decided to do Black Friday sales all month long(November), instead of just Black Friday, to allow people to not all have to come in on Black Friday. We do have a lot of secret things happening on Black Friday as well,” said Vierstra.

She also said she will probably have to put some extra effort into the store’s online site because some people might prefer to shop on the internet.

“So we do a lot online. Almost everything we have in the store is also online, said Veirstra. “We have our entire furniture store that’s online-only”.

However, she prefers to have people come into the store because it allows her to market the store better, and she enjoys meeting new people.

Madison Sander, who is a mall employee, said some of her older family members are staying home and doing their holiday shopping online this year, but she has noticed the mall has already started to get really busy on the weekends

“It was really packed. It was insane. There were lines to get in Bath and Bodyworks,” Sander said. “It was just a lot of people here, so I was kind of surprised to see that many people come into the mall at once”.

Sander said she isn’t too concerned about the mall getting overcrowded because she thinks she had COVID back in January even though he wasn’t diagnosed with it, and he has noticed a lot more people are wearing face coverings in the mall.

“Especially when I go into bigger stores. I just see everyone wearing a mask in there,” Sander said.

Brent White, who is the regional director for the Woodbury Corporation, said since the governor allowed businesses to reopen in May business has been really good at the Magic Valley Mall. -

“Certainly there are those who are reluctant to be out shopping because of COVID, “said White. “But our foot traffic has been good and actually our sales have been increased over 2019”.

He said the Magic Valley Mall has always had a strong place in the market place, and he thinks people know when they come to the mall it is safe. White also said the mall has opened nine new stores since COVID hit.

“The reputation in the shopping center has always been to be clean, and a nice place to be, so I think they(shoppers) feel safe here,” White said.

He said the mall recommends face coverings inside but it is pretty much left up to the stores on whether or not they want to require face masks inside their shops.

Vierstra said she doesn’t require face coverings in her store because she thinks the majority of people in Twin Falls prefer not to wear a mask.

White said he isn’t too concerned about the mall getting overcrowded over the holiday season because stores have been “quite savvy” about spreading out the traffic on Black Friday by extending out sales over a period of days and some stores are offering good bargains now.

White also said the common area in the mall is very large, and the mall doesn’t see a large concentration of traffic in one place like someone might see in a Costco or Wal-Mart.

Like Sander, he said he has also seen people be more consistent when it comes to wearing face coverings.

He said for the holidays the mall will have a Santa Claus this but they are doing things a little differently.

“Children will still be able to visit Santa Claus but you will find he is a snow globe,” said White.” So we want to have a Santa but in a unique setting so children can have fun and be safe”.

White acknowledged that COVID-19 has been tough on some of the businesses in the mall like the movie theater because the theaters receive their product from Hollywood, and the state of California is shut down. However, he has been informed starting right after Black Friday the movie theater announced it will be extending its hours.

Sander said she has still noticed that a lot of the bigger stores are still adjusting their hours due to COVID by either opening later or closing early, but she thinks the day after Thanksgiving the mall is going to be super busy.

“I am expecting a ton of people to be here,” Sander said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.