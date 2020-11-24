Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,437 new cases, 17 deaths
William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Magic Valley Paramedics call volume is up 26 percent from this time last year. At this time...
Magic Valley Paramedics is making the necessary adjustments to deal with COVID

Latest News

An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week