Allen named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

CANTON, Ohio (KMVT/KSVT) - Former Idaho State great Jared Allen has been named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

He joins three other first-year eligible players in Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson. Talk about elite company!

Allen played for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and finally, the Panthers, in a career that spanned from 2004 to 2016, accumulating 136 sacks.

The fourth round pick in 2004 was the NFL sack leader in 2007 and 2011. Allen holds the NFL record for safeties with four.

He made the Pro-Bowl five times.

There are 25 semi-finalists. Fans can vote as often as they’d like.

The next round is 15 finalists, established in January. Then five of those players will eventually be voted into the Class of 2021.

