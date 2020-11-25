Hailey Fire Department looks for recruits

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Hailey Fire Department is looking for recruits for the upcoming fire academy, while sharing some possible fire safety concerns over the holidays.

Hailey Fire and Rescue responds to all types of hazards and averages about 500 to 600 calls a year. Being a volunteer fire department, the assistant fire chief said not every volunteer can show up to every call.

“We do run everything to medical, to the house fire, to wild land fire, also rescue operations,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jamie Hoover.

This year, the department hope to hire five brand new firefighters to the organization. All of those interested will go through a five-month-long fire academy, including around 120 to 150 hours of training time.

“You have to have the drive, and the sense of understanding that there is going to be times where you are going to miss events to help your neighbor out,” Hoover said.

The Hailey Fire Department asks anyone who is interested to apply before December by contacting them at 208-788-3147 and beginning the application process. No experience in necessary, all applicant must be 18 or older.

Hailey Fire Department is still looking for recruits for the upcoming Fire Academy. If you have ever considered being a... Posted by Hailey Fire and Rescue on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

In KMVT’s time with the department, it could not resist sharing some important information leading into the holidays.

“Every year at Thanksgiving we are nervous about the grease fires that could happen with deep fried turkeys,” Hoover said. “We hope that everyone is being safe and making sure they have fire extinguishers in place.”

The department reminds the community to never drop a frozen turkey into a grease cooker, as that could cause major issues.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.