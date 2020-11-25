Whiting’s 28 helps Burley cruise past Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Canyon Ridge hosted Burley on Tuesday night to open up Great Basin Conference action.

Opening minute of the game, Burley’s Amari Whiting drives to the middle, weaves through traffic and gets the bucket and one, she would convert the three point play.

Moments later, Whiting with the steal, on a fast break, nice moves wrapping it behind the back and getting the basket, the sophomore off to a hot start.

She can also score from long range too, draining the three, Burley leads 10-0.

Other Bobcats getting into scoring action, Audri Gonzales finds Sydney Searle who gets the jumper.

Second quarter, Whiting steals it from Lily Teske and she goes for the layup, but the Riverhawks’ Lucy Garcia there for the block.

Canyon Ridge finally gets on the board just before halftime on a three pointer by Rio Buck, they’re down 3-25.

No one could stop Amari Whiting. The sophomore with a game-high 28 points and the Bobcats pick up their first win of the season, after the 47-6 victory, improving to 1-2.

The Riverhawks drop to 1-1.

OTHER SCORES:

Mountain Home 47, Twin Falls 37: Reagan Rex paced the Bruins with nine points and five rebounds. Brinley Iverson added six rebounds in the loss. Two single-digit quarters doomed Twin Falls in the loss.

Gooding 42, Shoshone 27

Dietrich 32, Richfield 19

MONDAY’S SCORES:

Wendell 27, Oakley 19: Pope led the Trojans with 12, Bedke paced the Hornets with eight.

Valley 46, Glenns Ferry 28

SATURDAY’S SCORES:

Highland 35, Twin Falls 25: Brinley Iverson was the highest scorer for Twin Falls in the loss with seven points to go along with three rebounds.

Snake River 44, Filer 38: Turnovers and poor free throws late allowed Snake River to grab the road win at the Wildcats’ first home game. Ella Fischer led all scorers with 14 and Lexi Monson added 9.

