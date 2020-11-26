Annual Chobani giveaway canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Chobani’s annual community yogurt giveaway event has been canceled this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they’re still giving back to the community, donating what would have been given out at the event to the Idaho Foodbank, explains Alyson Oüten, the Director of Community Relations for Chobani.

“They in turn will be able to feed hundreds of Magic Valley families with that.” Explained Oüten, “So there’s quite a hefty silver lining to this even though we are sad that we won’t be able to personally say hello and happy holidays to all our Magic Valley friends and neighbors, we know that we’re able to share at a time of great need, and that’s what the holidays are all about.”

This would have been the 6th annual community giveaway.

