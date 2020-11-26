Advertisement

Behind the Business: 4 Roots brings healthy options to Twin Falls

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Twin Falls business is putting a fun spin on healthy, all natural, gluten free products.

4 Roots has been open about five years, but two and a half years ago is when Beth Sluder and her husband bought the place and made it what it is today.

In addition to the highest quality meats, and a revamp of the interior, explains owner Beth Sluder.

“We extended the menu, a lot, and we made some ground rules.” explains Sluder “My husband and I we just felt like there were some things that always needed to be organic, we quit purchasing any bad oils. So we only have like coconut oil, avocado oil, pure olive oil. We don’t do the cut stuff that most restaurants do, cause that’s what makes people sick when they go to restaurants a lot of time, bad oil.”

But it wasn’t always easy.

“It took off pretty fast.” Continues Sluder, “It was scary for a little bit, we had a bunch of angels help us out, cause financially I was like, ‘This is not going to happen’. And so there was a local farmer that put in some money, and then the Peterson family, they’re awesome, they invested, and then Region IV development. They saved us too.”

And they give back to the community in return explains Sluder.

“We’re 100 percent sustainable too, so all of our scraps go to a local farmer and he uses them to feed his animals and compost with,” Sluder said. “We also get people who are fighting cancer who come in for juices, and that’s sad, but it’s also cool that they have somewhere to come and get it. And if they’re fighting cancer, they only have to pay cost for their juices. We don’t charge them full price, and it helps them get through chemo.”

It’s clear they love their customers, memorizing regular’s orders, and knowing them by name.

“Our regulars come in like everyday, it is like family that comes in.” Sluder explains, “And my girls are like my daughters, and they’re more than just workers, they put so much love into their job.”

