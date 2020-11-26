Advertisement

Businesses prepare for busiest time of the year

“Anywhere from 30% to 40% of your sales typically happen kind of in that little window around Thanksgiving and Christmas for a lot of these retail-type businesses”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:41 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The holiday rush season is here, and it’s vital for local businesses during this pandemic.

“It is super important,” District Manager of Fashion 15 Below Bailey Thompson said. “It’s actually like the busiest time of the year, we prep, literally, all year for it.”

Nathan Murray, the Twin Falls Director of Economic Development, says a good portion of business for retailers comes this time of year.

“Anywhere from 30% to 40% of your sales typically happen kind of in that little window around Thanksgiving and Christmas for a lot of these retail-type businesses,” Murray said.

Just in time for the season, one store, Perrine Man Press, just opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Twin Falls.

Murray says the vacancy rate in downtown Twin Falls is down from a year ago. More stores means more competition and more options for consumers.

“It could be this awesome thing for the downtown if all of us are doing a great job,” Owner of Perrine Man Press Cory Paulson said. “It brings more people downtown, and the downtown just continues to get better and better, we feel like.”

“I think it’s great that businesses are able to open, especially during this time, and we welcome anybody downtown and throughout the town whether they are retail or not,” Thompson said. “I think it’s great we have multiple options instead of just one.”

Murray says local businesses are creative, and they have showed that this year.

“They’ll see success if they really make it through this hard time,” Murray said.

