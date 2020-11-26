Advertisement

Election official: Barely a hint of voting fraud in Idaho

Absent Ballots(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:55 PM MST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho election officials say there’s no evidence that widespread fraud happened in the state for the Nov. 3 election.

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says there were about 14 or 15 reports of potential fraud among about 880,000 ballots cast.

Houck says most of those questionable ballots will end up not being fraudulent and should be resolved. Houck says the fact that some ballots drew scrutiny is an indication that the state’s election system works.

President Donald Trump won Idaho’s three electoral votes by receiving 64% of the vote. The result has been certified.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

