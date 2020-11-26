Restaurants adjust to uncertainty and holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a normal year, the day before Thanksgiving is a holiday in its own right for bars and restaurants.

“The day before thanksgiving is known as, like, the crazy day,” The Anchor Bistro and Bar owner Jacob Pierce said.

Restaurants have had to adjust on the fly this year. The Anchor Bistro and Bar has taken out five to six tables inside and put the bar top out of commission.

“20, 30 people that wouldn’t be there, plus the bar top, that wouldn’t be normally, so, what would normally be crazy slammed full, is now completely different,” Pierce said.

And it’s not just about Thanksgiving eve traffic for restaurants.

“The restaurant, of course, put the scare back into people to where it’s took a direct hit also,” Depot Grill General Manager Don Olson said. “We’re doing about 60% of normal.”

The Depot Grill is seeing an increase in to-go sales. They are also working with a start-up to send meals to people.

“We want to try to reach as many people as possible,” Olson said. “Obviously the restaurant business is made on volume, so we need to improve our volume.”

A day coming up over the holiday weekend could help.

“One of the big days is, of course, Black Friday, gets people out about 3 o’clock in the morning, they get out and do their shopping and hit the Depot Grill at 6 o’clock, 6:30 in the morning, Olson said. “So we are yet to see what is to happen on that.”

While restaurants are working hard to be creative, the effects of the pandemic are felt daily.

“(we are) Trying to diversify as much as we can in any way we can try to survive the pandemic,” Olson said.

