Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event

The event was deemed to be in violation of the Governor’s Stage 2 order.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District notified the City of Rupert on Tuesday their Christmas lighting event is in violation of the Governor’s Stage 2 order.

The event traditionally has Santa Claus riding into Rupert Square on a fire truck to turn on Christmas lights throughout the city.

Due to the potential gathering of people to watch the spectacle, the health district advised the City to cancel the event. While Rupert did cancel the light ceremony, the Christmas market will be open for residents to support local businesses. Lights will be turned on at 7 p.m. and Fireworks will go off then.

The ice rink will also be open with some restrictions.

“We’ve been asked to cancel an event where it is contemplated that people would gather to watch Santa,” Rupert City Administrator Kelly Anthon said. “I guess my statement to you would be that people are going to congregate where they’re going to congregate. We’re doing the best we can to comply with the Governor’s order, but we won’t be telling people where they can stand and where they cannot stand in the City of Rupert.”

The health district says they are grateful Rupert took action to protect the health of their residents.

