Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Friday, November 27, 2020

Quiet but nice weather conditions are expected in Southern Idaho for the last weekend of November. Temperatures are expected to climb back to near average values for the region, which means lower 40s for the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, and middle 30s for the Wood River Valley. Partly cloudy to sunny skies are in the forecast as well, so there shouldn’t be a big issue when it comes to cloud coverage this weekend, either!

A cold front is expected to move through Southern Idaho overnight Monday into Tuesday, which means that temperatures are going to fall a little bit for the first day of December. I anticipate high temps dropping by about 10° in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region from Monday to Tuesday, while the Wood River Valley will drop a few degrees. There will also be a few showers around overnight Monday into Tuesday, but it should not be a big weather-maker for the region. This is the best chance of showers over the next week, and as a matter of fact, it is the only chance of showers over the next seven days. A little bit of a breeze may also develop overnight Monday into Tuesday, which will probably be the breeziest duration of time through the next week.

Next week will see some more slightly below average temperatures for Tuesday through Friday. The good news is that mostly sunny skies are expected more often than not during the week, so at least it will appear to be a little bit warmer than what it actually will be! Always gotta look at it as being glass half full, right?!?

Enjoy some pretty typical weather for late November into early December over the next few days! You know that the tides/weather pattern will eventually turn back around to give Southern Idaho a little bit more active of a weather pattern!

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

FRIDAY NIGHT (November 27, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies with some patchy fog developing after midnight. Low: 20. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog developing after midnight. Low: 11. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY (November 28th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 42. Winds: East to West 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High: 31. Winds: East to Southeast 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 20. Winds: West to East 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 13. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY (November 29th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 42. Low: 22. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 36. Low: 15.

MONDAY (November 30th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. High: 48. Low: 25. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 34. Low: 14.

TUESDAY (December 1st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers, generally during the morning hours. High: 38. Low: 19. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a snow shower, generally during the morning hours. High: 31. Low: 12.

WEDNESDAY (December 2nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 39. Low: 19. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 31. Low: 13.

THURSDAY (December 3rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 41. Low: 20. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 33. Low: 14.

FRIDAY (December 4th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 40. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 32.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.