Businesses set up Christmas lights in downtown Twin Falls

This year brings two more blocks of lights on Main Street
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Businesses like Jensen Jewelers, The Brass Monkey, and others in downtown Twin Falls work together to decorate Main Street with Christmas lights.

Even though The Festival of Lights Parade is canceled this year, businesses still want to bring the holiday cheer. After Thanksgiving, one business owner says, downtown will look very festive!

“We’ve added two more blocks of lights on either ends of where we’ve been and we have to thank urban renewal for helping us out with that and the city for letting us do that in their brand new trees, but it’s always a really cool thing to come here on a colder night and see all these bright white lights,” Jensen Jewelers Owner, Tony Prater said.

The two added blocks of lights, along main street, go from Hansen to Idaho Street and from Gooding to Fairfield street.

