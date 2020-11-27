Advertisement

Doctor explains capacity at Twin Falls hospital in light of rising COVID-19 cases

“So we’ve got COVID patients in most of our areas now because COVID floor has filled up completely.”
St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell KMVT, that their battle so far has been with having enough staff to take care of the patients, particularly nursing staff.(Jake Brasil)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise COVID-19 patients made up 37% of the hospitalizations at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center as of Wednesday.

Dr. Joshua Kern, with St. Luke’s Magic Valley, told KMVT just how much strain this puts on the hospital.

When they refer to the hospital being close to capacity it means more to the amount of staff that is available, more than the physical room and equipment available.

Kern said for COVID-19 patients, they lower the nurse to patient ratio to 4 to 1 for non-intensive care unit COVID patients, as opposed to the normal at 5 to 1.

Kern said the hospital has one full floor known as the COVID-19 ward, but it often fills up.

“That’s part of why we closed our pediatric admission so we could actually spill COVID patients on to other floors, going to the pediatric floor and the other adult med-surge floors,” Kern said. “So we’ve got COVID patients in most of our areas now because the COVID floor has filled up completely.”

Kern said they are concerned about what could happen after the holiday if people do travel. The volume that the hospital could see two weeks after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event. The even was deemed to be in violation of the...
Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event
Law enforcement is looking for a 14-year-old Genevieve Brooks from Wendell who has been missing...
Public asked to help locate missing Wendell girl
However, they’re still giving back to the community, donating what would have been given out at...
Annual Chobani giveaway canceled
A Twin Falls business is putting a fun spin on healthy, all natural, gluten free products.
Behind the Business: 4 Roots brings healthy options to Twin Falls

Latest News

Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday loom for holiday shoppers. Online sales are up,...
Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday loom for holiday shoppers
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,997 new cases, 14 deaths
The Sun Valley Music Festival has found a way to be able to bring music to the community this...
Sun Valley Music Festival finds creative way to hold winter music festival
Getting a Christmas tree home safely. Officials say to take back roads, if possible.
Getting a Christmas tree home safely
Businesses set up Christmas lights in downtown Twin Falls. This year, there will be two more...
Businesses set up Christmas lights in downtown Twin Falls