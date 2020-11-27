Getting a Christmas tree home safely

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s about the time when many think about getting a Christmas tree. Whether cutting a tree or buying one, getting it home safely is, of course, a priority.

Over the last four years, road debris has caused over 200,000 crashes AAA Idaho says.

To avoid a Christmas tree adding to the stat, use ropes, bungee cords or a ratchet tie down to stabilize a tree instead of twine. Officials say to place a blanket on the roof to prevent paint damage and to secure the top, middle and bottom of the tree, and do a couple “test” tugs to make sure the tree is stable.

“If you are getting too creative with how you are tying it down, you’ve got the wrong car for the job, so at that point you need to think about borrowing a friends car with a rack, maybe a pickup truck,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said. “If the tree’s small enough and you have like a minivan, for example, you might be able to take the backseats out and put it in the car.”

Conde says to take backroads home if possible. Not only are back roads conducive to driving slower, but there is less of a chance of debris impacting someone else on the road.

