Advertisement

Getting a Christmas tree home safely

Officials say to take back roads, if possible
Getting a Christmas tree home safely. Officials say to take back roads, if possible.
Getting a Christmas tree home safely. Officials say to take back roads, if possible.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s about the time when many think about getting a Christmas tree. Whether cutting a tree or buying one, getting it home safely is, of course, a priority.

Over the last four years, road debris has caused over 200,000 crashes AAA Idaho says.

To avoid a Christmas tree adding to the stat, use ropes, bungee cords or a ratchet tie down to stabilize a tree instead of twine. Officials say to place a blanket on the roof to prevent paint damage and to secure the top, middle and bottom of the tree, and do a couple “test” tugs to make sure the tree is stable.

“If you are getting too creative with how you are tying it down, you’ve got the wrong car for the job, so at that point you need to think about borrowing a friends car with a rack, maybe a pickup truck,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said. “If the tree’s small enough and you have like a minivan, for example, you might be able to take the backseats out and put it in the car.”

Conde says to take backroads home if possible. Not only are back roads conducive to driving slower, but there is less of a chance of debris impacting someone else on the road.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
Doctor explains capacity at Twin Falls hospital in light of rising COVID-19 cases
Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event. The even was deemed to be in violation of the...
Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event
Law enforcement is looking for a 14-year-old Genevieve Brooks from Wendell who has been missing...
Public asked to help locate missing Wendell girl
However, they’re still giving back to the community, donating what would have been given out at...
Annual Chobani giveaway canceled
A Twin Falls business is putting a fun spin on healthy, all natural, gluten free products.
Behind the Business: 4 Roots brings healthy options to Twin Falls

Latest News

Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday loom for holiday shoppers. Online sales are up,...
Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday loom for holiday shoppers
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,997 new cases, 14 deaths
The Sun Valley Music Festival has found a way to be able to bring music to the community this...
Sun Valley Music Festival finds creative way to hold winter music festival
Businesses set up Christmas lights in downtown Twin Falls. This year, there will be two more...
Businesses set up Christmas lights in downtown Twin Falls