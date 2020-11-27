Magic Valley Regional Airport prepares for winter weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Regional Airport is working to make sure the airport is open and available no matter what the weather is outside.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport begins preparing for the winter weather, in the summer months. First they perform maintenance on all their equipment.

“After that we do a lot of training with our six different personnel,” said Matt Barnes, the operations supervisor at the airport. “To make sure that we adhere to all FAA standards and we are ready to react to all different kinds of snow and ice control that we may have to perform during the winter season.”

If there is a storm approaching, they will adjust the schedules, to ensure they are ready to go, no matter what time it is.

“We will respond, 24/7, 365 to make sure that the airfield is safe to operate for all the aircraft,” said Barnes.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport not only has flights daily to and from Salt Lake City, they also have package haulers, and private planes.

They also act as a transfer airport, if the weather is bad for planes at the Boise airport, or the Hailey airport.

“We are an alternate for the Boise airport and the Hailey airport, so if weather is severe enough, aircraft may be diverted here, and we will do our best to make sure the runways are open and ready for them,” said Barnes.

The airport purchased the equipment through grants offered through the FAA.

“After that, we maintain them, we train with them, and we are ready to respond with them to remove any kind of contaminate that may come,” said Barnes.

