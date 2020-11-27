Advertisement

Rupert Elks Lodge adapts to COVID-19 protocols for Thanksgiving meal

The Lodge offered a free drive-thru or delivery meals for the community to enjoy on the holiday of gratitude
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM MST
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many organizations around the Magic Valley normally hold sit-down Thanksgiving meals. This year, many have adapted to be able to provide meals in a safer way.

The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, is one of those places changing things up this year. The organization went for a drive-thru and delivery route, in order to provide free Thanksgiving meals this year. The Lodge received about 200 donated turkeys from multiple organizations in the community.

A group of lodge members and volunteers helped cook the turkeys and all kinds of other thanksgiving fixings, to offer a “pick-up” meal for members of the community. The Lodge estimates serving 1,000 people.

“It’s a community effort,” said Exalted Ruler of the the Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 Scott Toorix. “I mean community’s really stepped up and been behind us on this. it’s been amazing this year, especially for this year.”

The lodge will give away all of the food and any leftovers will be donated.

