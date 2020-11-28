Advertisement

Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19

The Broncos and Spartans were scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Boise
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a college football season with cancelations and postponements, the Boise State Broncos join the list of teams with games taken away from them. The Broncos game against San Jose State Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Boise State Program.

Saturday was supposed to be Senior Day for the Broncos. The matchup against an undefeated San Jose State was going to be an important conference matchup with the short Mountain West Season coming closer to a close.

This is the second week in a row San Jose State has had their game canceled due to the other team having COVID-19 issues.

The Interim Athletic Director at Boise State, Bob Carney, issued this statement: “Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn’t come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night. Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game. I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
Doctor explains capacity at Twin Falls hospital in light of rising COVID-19 cases
People lined up beginning at 5:45 this morning for the food giveaway.
USDA and Idaho Food Bank ‘Farmers Feeding Families’ Food Drive a success
A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Idaho nearing 100K cases

Latest News

Dietrich gears up to play Carey on Saturday in the 1A DII state championship.
Carey, Dietrich players earn top awards for Sawtooth Conference
Sawtooth All-Conference Football
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen (69) celebrates after recovering a fumble during...
Allen named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist