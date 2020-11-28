Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a college football season with cancelations and postponements, the Boise State Broncos join the list of teams with games taken away from them. The Broncos game against San Jose State Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Boise State Program.

Saturday was supposed to be Senior Day for the Broncos. The matchup against an undefeated San Jose State was going to be an important conference matchup with the short Mountain West Season coming closer to a close.

Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State program, the Broncos are unable to participate in the game on Nov. 28 vs. San José State.



Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/E0HGcKtwn4 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 28, 2020

This is the second week in a row San Jose State has had their game canceled due to the other team having COVID-19 issues.

The Interim Athletic Director at Boise State, Bob Carney, issued this statement: “Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn’t come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night. Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game. I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV.”

Statement from Interim Athletic Director Bob Carney: pic.twitter.com/zcmHWJEsjW — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 28, 2020

