Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
The Broncos and Spartans were scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Boise
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a college football season with cancelations and postponements, the Boise State Broncos join the list of teams with games taken away from them. The Broncos game against San Jose State Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Boise State Program.
Saturday was supposed to be Senior Day for the Broncos. The matchup against an undefeated San Jose State was going to be an important conference matchup with the short Mountain West Season coming closer to a close.
This is the second week in a row San Jose State has had their game canceled due to the other team having COVID-19 issues.
The Interim Athletic Director at Boise State, Bob Carney, issued this statement: “Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn’t come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night. Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game. I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV.”
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.