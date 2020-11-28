Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday loom for holiday shoppers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While Black Friday is coming to an end, there is still time to save on holiday shopping. Saturday is Small Business Saturday and after the weekend, comes Cyber Monday.

Twin Falls City officials say, businesses in the area are working with clients to create online options, curbside pickup, and more to go along with traditional in store shopping. Nathan Murray, the Twin Falls Director of Economic Development, encourages residents safely check out new stores in downtown and at the mall.

Also, online options are available for many of the stores. Murray says, overall online sales have spiked so far this holiday season.

“Online has been great during this time, and so I am expecting that Cyber Monday will be just as great because I still think people still want to shop local,” Fashion 15 Below Twin Falls District Manager, Bailey Thompson said. “Even if they have the opportunity to shop somewhere else online, they still recognize us as a local boutique, and so I feel like Cyber Monday is going to be great for us.”

