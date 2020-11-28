Advertisement

Sun Valley Music Festival finds creative way to hold winter music festival

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Sun Valley Music Festival has found a way to bring music to the community this winter.

Even though all in person events have been cancelled for the Sun Valley Music Festival, the board still wanted to find a way to bring music to the community.

Over the summer, they held their music festival virtually, and it worked well.

They are calling the summer season their guinea pig, as they learned from the mistakes they made and are ready for their winter season to be even better.

They will be taping these concerts and talks and posting them on their website for everyone to see.

They hope it will bring joy and light to people all over the world during this pandemic.

“Cause it’s going to be a long winter, we think it’s very important to keep the people closest to us and beyond in fact, everybody that knows about the festival, aware of what we are doing, keeping music in our lives, we need it as you say now more than ever,” said the director of the music festival Alasdair Neale.

All of the concerts and talks will be on their website for 48 hours after the initial broadcasting.

It is free for everyone, as all of their events always are.

