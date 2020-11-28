Advertisement

USDA and Idaho Food Bank ‘Farmers Feeding Families’ Food Drive a success

People lined up beginning at 5:45 this morning for the food giveaway.
People lined up beginning at 5:45 this morning for the food giveaway.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It was a chilly morning, but that didn’t stop people from coming out for the Farmers Feeding Families 5th food giveaway.

“They stay in their cars, we get a little bit of information from them, open their trunks, put food in their trunks and they are on their way,” said Brent Reinke, a Twin Falls County Commissioner, who was volunteering at the event.

Twin Falls County, Twin Falls city, Mustard Seed Ministries, the Idaho Food Bank, Chobani and Sprouts all partnered together to make the 5th food giveaway a success.

“Today, people coming through can receive 2 food boxes, as well as a case of Chobani yogurt, and some squash from Sprouts,” said Katie Barnhill, who works at the Idaho Food Bank.

This is funded through the USDA and the Idaho Food Bank to help alleviate some stress the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused.

“This is a way for us to reach out to the community and assist during a time of need, and also during a time of holiday season, so it’s been a wonderful way for us to support our community,” said Liz Mandelkow, who is the director of the Mustard Seed Ministries.

At each distribution, there hasn’t been any food left over, all of it has gone home to people who need it.

“It’s good to get this in people’s hands and in their homes where it’s really needed,” said Reinke.

They thank the volunteers for making this event happen.

“We are very grateful for our volunteers, we really couldn’t do it without volunteers,. Typically at every distribution we have had 60 people come out to help, so in the hot sun and today in the very cold, everyone is here to help and everybody has been super great and we can’t thank them all enough,” said Barnhill.

If you missed the giveaway today, Amazing Grace church has a food giveaway every Wednesday morning through the same program, and the Mustard Seed Ministries has food available for people Monday through Thursday each week from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

