2nd South Market adds Lucy’s Pizzeria as final tenant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho’s first food hall opening up in Twin Falls, has announced its final tenant.

2nd South Market announced on Wednesday the addition of Lucy’s Pizzeria, filling the final seventh space.

The final group of tenants are: Cloverleaf Creamery, Full Steam Espresso, Lucy’s NY Pizzeria, Poke & Sushi, Rosti Express Mexican Food, Tap House beer & wine bar, and lastly the Smokey Bone BBQ.

The latest addition Lucy’s Pizzeria, says they looking to hire at least 10 individuals, part-time and management, and they are hiring locally.

“The downtown area is absolutely exploding with new bushiness, it is kind of a renaissance of this whole area,” said 2nd South Market owner and developer Dave Buddecke. “We are excited it has been a long run but we are excited, we are going to get this thing open and we invite everyone to come check us out.”

2nd South Market is expecting to open by mid-December, pending numerous permit approvals.

