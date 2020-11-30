Academic All-Star — Hallie Wiggins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Hallie Wiggins from Castleford High School.

Hallie has 3.9 GPA and is Vice President of the CHS National Honor Society. Hallie has accumulated over 30 hours of community service through NHS, helping youth through her local AWANAS organization, and providing food and clean up for the Castleford Men’s Club.

She is an active member of the Castleford FFA chapter where she placed in the top ten in her district for Forestry and top three in Meats 2 years in a row.

She plans to study physical therapy at either College of Southern Idaho or Lewis Clark State College.

Congratulations Hallie Wiggins, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.