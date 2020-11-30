Advertisement

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Transportation Department looking at possibility of building new bridge to cross canyon
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Pomerelle Mountain Resort has a record setting opening day
Pomerelle Mountain Resort reports record-setting opening day
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
Doctor explains capacity at Twin Falls hospital in light of rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
The fire station will be complete this week.
Gooding Fire Department dedicates new fire station to former firefighter
The event is on December 9th from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.
Premiere Mortgage Resources to host fundraiser for the Valley House
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever