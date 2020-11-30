Advertisement

Carter, Margie

November 24, 2020, age 93
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
WENDELL—Margie Carter, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home in Wendell.

Her parents were Ellis Hawks and Anna Johnson.  She was born in Holbrook, Idaho on April 20, 1927.

Mom had four brothers – RD*, David*, Eardley* and Russel* and three sisters – Edna*, Florence*, and Betty who currently lives in Idaho Falls. (*now deceased).

Margie grew up in Holbrook, then moved to Wendell where she graduated from Wendell High School.

She met and married Glen Carter on May 26, 1946. Together they raised nine children.

She loved to travel to visit relatives and also went to Oregon to see the Pacific Ocean.

Margie later went to work at the Wendell Manor until she retired.

This is her second battle with cancer.  The first was colon cancer and now throat cancer.

She was a member of the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by: Michael (Ada) of Jerome, Tim (Glenda) of Shoshone, Gary of Wendell, Susan of Pocatello, Mark (Cindy) of Wendell, Chuck (Teresa) of Oregon, and Paul and Dennis both of Wendell; 21 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 7 step-great grandchildren, 2 great, great, grandchildren and 11 step-great, great, grandchildren.

Her husband Glenn preceded her in death on October 23, 1985; and her son - Vernon.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Wendell Cemetery.

Please wear masks and social distance as much as possible.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

