DMVs seeing long wait times for various reasons

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -KMVT has heard from the community, about the long wait times happening at many DMVs in Southern Idaho. Putting you first we investigated and found out what exactly is slowing things down.

When walking into the Twin Falls DMV there is a line leading out into the hallway. Along those lines, there are signs posted that help explain what may be happening and causing these long wait times.

One of them reads, “Half of our stations are closed, and part of the staff are working on a large back log of titles and mailed in registrations.”

To further understand what is going on behind the scenes KMVT reached out the PIO of the Idaho Transportation Department Jillian Garrigues, who explained that things may be delayed because they are moving the vehicle registration and titling system from a 1980s mainframe to an updated computer program. This change of system consists of eight million records going to a one person, one record system.

“Just to give you an example, if you had registered a car say under say my name, so I registered a cat under Jillian Garrigues, and then maybe years ago I had registered a different car under Jill Garrigues, it is not automatically linking those up, it wants to verify the data. So when I got in to pay my registration again it saying wait a minute is this really who you are, so it is making the clerk and the office do more work to make sure they are linked up,” said Garrigues.

While clerks are working through the new system people like David Saldivar being affected by the wait times. “I have come in here these past two to four weeks, said Saldivar. “Every single time I walk it has been super long and I just walk away and I come back later in the day and it is just as long.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor as well as DMVs are implementing separate protocols to address the safety of their employees across the state.

The DMV also wants to encourage everyone to use their online services where almost every transaction can be done at DMV.Idaho.gov.

“We apologize for those waits, we don’t want anyone to have to wait longer than they need to,” Garrigues said.

