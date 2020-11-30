Advertisement

Doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine could be different than flu shot

“There are differences in this disease from influenza to suggest that this not something that is going to be in constant evolving strains.”
There are signs a COVID-19 will not evolve like influenza
There are signs a COVID-19 will not evolve like influenza(MGN)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to ravage the nation, Idaho hopes a coming vaccine is soon on the horizon.

The Food and Drug Administration is holding an emergency use authorization meeting about Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 10. While it is possible a vaccine could be approved before the end of the year the question still remains how effective is a vaccine going to be considering it was created so quickly. Epidemiologist Dr. Sky Blue from Boise spoke with KMVT to explain while this is a new vaccine the drug companies have had the technology to create these vaccines for years and they are hopeful about how successful the vaccine will be.

“There are differences in this disease from influenza to suggest that this is not something that is going to be in constant evolving strains where we have to get a new shot to cover a new strain continuously,” Blue said.

He added that there are cases where a vaccine provides better immunity than having been exposed to the disease and having the body create its own immunity that will last longer as well.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Transportation Department looking at possibility of building new bridge to cross canyon
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Pomerelle Mountain Resort has a record setting opening day
Pomerelle Mountain Resort reports record-setting opening day
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
Doctor explains capacity at Twin Falls hospital in light of rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Pandemic-safe ways to enjoy winter