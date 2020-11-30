Doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine could be different than flu shot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to ravage the nation, Idaho hopes a coming vaccine is soon on the horizon.

The Food and Drug Administration is holding an emergency use authorization meeting about Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 10. While it is possible a vaccine could be approved before the end of the year the question still remains how effective is a vaccine going to be considering it was created so quickly. Epidemiologist Dr. Sky Blue from Boise spoke with KMVT to explain while this is a new vaccine the drug companies have had the technology to create these vaccines for years and they are hopeful about how successful the vaccine will be.

“There are differences in this disease from influenza to suggest that this is not something that is going to be in constant evolving strains where we have to get a new shot to cover a new strain continuously,” Blue said.

He added that there are cases where a vaccine provides better immunity than having been exposed to the disease and having the body create its own immunity that will last longer as well.

