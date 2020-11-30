Extended holiday hours coming to Twin Falls Post Office

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The U.S. Postal Service is prepared for the holiday season and will offer extended retail hours at a number of locations. Whether customers need to ship it quickly or have plenty of time, the Postal Service has an option that will make shipping convenient and affordable.

Select facilities in Idaho are extending their hours leading up to Christmas Day. Those designated offices will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. And, on Sundays, customer can visit their local Post Office to retrieve held packages.

The only location in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley offering the extended hours is the Twin Falls Post Office, at 1376 Filmore St.

On Saturday December 5th, 12th, and 19th, the hours of operation will be 10:00-3:00, and Sunday the 6th, 13th, and 20th from 10:00-2:00.

Extended holiday post office hours (Rachel Fabbi)

Customers can check https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm and/or call 1.800.ASK.USPS for hours at specific Post Offices.

Customers can also take advantage of their online shopping, explains Floyd Wagoner with the USPS.

“The USPS website is making it easy for our customers to do everything they do in the retail office or post office from home,” continues Wagoner. “They can order boxes, they can pay for and print labels and postage, they can schedule packages to be picked up from their front door by the post office for free.”

