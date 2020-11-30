Advertisement

Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Traveling, dining out and holiday parties might not the best idea this year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still plenty of fun ways you and your family can enjoy this winter season.

Get your holiday baking on. Instead of just watching the Great British Baking Show, have a mini one of your own! Whip up the classic flavors of the holidays or recreate old family favorites.

Start crafting. Maybe you spent the longer hours at home this spring and summer working on projects in your yard, so now is a great time to turn your attention to crafts or updates you wanted to work on in your house.

Send care packages. Put some of that baking and crafting to good use. Put together care packages for loved ones you can’t get together with this year, and for charities helping those in need.

Participate in individual outdoor sports. Skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing are all great ways to get outside and get your heart rate up. Plus, you can still practice social distancing.

Have a holiday movie marathon at home. There’s no shortage of festive films and shows on cable and streaming platforms. Grab some hot chocolate and see how many you can tick off your list.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Transportation Department looking at possibility of building new bridge to cross canyon
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Pomerelle Mountain Resort has a record setting opening day
Pomerelle Mountain Resort reports record-setting opening day
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
Boise State game against San Jose State canceled due to COVID-19
St Luke’s Magic Valley is currently treating around 50 to 60 patients for COVID-19. They tell...
Doctor explains capacity at Twin Falls hospital in light of rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
The fire station will be complete this week.
Gooding Fire Department dedicates new fire station to former firefighter
The event is on December 9th from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.
Premiere Mortgage Resources to host fundraiser for the Valley House
One of southern Idaho’s largest Christmas lights display is getting even bigger this year.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights open and bigger than ever