Hagerman Turkey-Trot raises money for youth athletics

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On a joyous Thanksgiving morning, Hagerman residents gathered at the elementary school to raise funds for a much-needed cause to benefit the local youth.

The group gathered for the first-ever Hagerman Turkey-Trot, with all the registration proceeds from a one-mile and three-mile run around town going to the Hagerman Joint School District’s youth athletics programs.

“A lot of our junior high teams and elementary teams are struggling to find funds for their equipment,” said Kinley Whitmarsh, who participated in the turkey-trot and is a senior at Hagerman High School. “A lot of our coaches for junior high and elementary sports are just paying for the equipment themselves”.

Whitmarsh, who plays high school volleyball, runs track, and does pole vault, said the high school has been handing down its old athletic equipment to the elementary and middle school for years, but that is no longer an option as some of the second-hand equipment has been lost or damaged over the years.

“Fourteen girls just playing with six volleyballs. You sometimes have more, and we just don’t have more,” Whitmarsh said.

Carrie Chizum, who helped organize the event for the Hagerman Athletic Booster Club, said the old equipment has also taken the fun out of sports for kids.

“When they(kids) have something new they are excited about coming to practices and games,” Chizum said.

For the needy cause on Thursday morning more than 50 people came out to support the local youth said Chizum.

“It was teachers, students, school board members, our superintendent was out there, and a lot of community members came out to join us,” she said.

At the end of the day, the goal just wasn’t just reached it surpassed with nearly $1,000 raised.

“We started out by just asking for any donations and a lot of stores and restaurants in Hagerman also donated,” Chizum said.

Whitmarsh said she was glad someone took the initiative to help out the school, and she hopes the event turns into an annual thing.

