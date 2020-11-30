Advertisement

UPDATE: Idaho inmate located after walking away from Boise reentry center

Boise Police spotter the woman Monday afternoon
Crystal Anne Norton 40 years old wanted by IDOC
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Police located an Idaho Department of Correction inmate who walked away Monday morning from the East Boise Community Reentry Center.

Crystal Anne Norton, was last seen leaving the center at 11:03 a.m.,Monday. She was wearing a grey hoodie, black yoga pants and brown boots.

Boise Police spotted Norton in the 8300 block of West Overland Road at about 2:10 p.m. She was arrested a short time later. She is being held at the Ada County Jail.

Norton descriptions is a 40-year-old white female, with brown hair, fair complexion and green eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 153 pounds.

Norton’s record includes convictions in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and driving under the influence.

Her sentence was scheduled to be completed on Nov. 25, 2026.

