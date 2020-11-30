UPDATE: Idaho inmate located after walking away from Boise reentry center

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Police located an Idaho Department of Correction inmate who walked away Monday morning from the East Boise Community Reentry Center.

Crystal Anne Norton, was last seen leaving the center at 11:03 a.m.,Monday. She was wearing a grey hoodie, black yoga pants and brown boots.

Boise Police spotted Norton in the 8300 block of West Overland Road at about 2:10 p.m. She was arrested a short time later. She is being held at the Ada County Jail.

Norton descriptions is a 40-year-old white female, with brown hair, fair complexion and green eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 153 pounds.

Norton’s record includes convictions in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and driving under the influence.

Her sentence was scheduled to be completed on Nov. 25, 2026.

