N. Idaho commissioner wants to defund public health district

The commissioner says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A county commissioner in northern Idaho has proposed defunding the local health district after the district instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it surges in the area.

The Bonner County Dailey reports that Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed the resolution Tuesday to pull about $250,000 from the Panhandle Health District.

Commission Chairman Dan McDonald says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting.

The health district ordered the mask mandate on Nov. 19.

Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler says his agency won’t enforce the mask mandate.

