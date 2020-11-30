Pomerelle Mountain Resort reports record-setting opening day

Albion, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Pomerelle Mountain Resort had to cut its season short earlier this year due to COVID, but this Friday the resort was able to turn its fortune’s around with a record-setting opening day.

Zack Alexander, who is the mountain manager at Pomerelle Mountain Resort, said snowboarders and skiers flooded the resort parking lot on Friday, so much, that people were practically parking their vehicles a mile down the road. He said close to 900 people were at the resort the day after Thanksgiving.

“Definitely 15 to 20 percent higher than last year,” said Alexander. “Yeah, you can tell people want to get out”.

The enthusiasm to get outdoors continued into the weekend, as a pair of snowboarders KMVT talked to on Sunday said they have waiting to hit the slopes since the Spring.

Alexander said it’s important for the resort to keep its crew safe, as well as, the public so they can have a season that goes all the way to the end this year.

This season at Pomerelle Mountain Resort guests will be required to wear face masks indoors except when eating, and on the mountain when social distancing can not be accomplished.

Alexander also said the resort will be asking guests this season not to bring any of their coolers or gear into the lodge and keep it in their cars because they want to prevent any type of COVID-19 transmission. He said they are also asking guests to limit their time in the lodge when eating.

“We have reworked our menu, scaled it back so it’s stuff that can be in and out of the kitchen, hamburgers, fries, and things like that,” Alexander said.

Barry Whiting, who is the snow school director at Pomerelle Mountain resort, said so far people have been good about following the COVID policies and he hopes it stays that way

“It’s a hard thing to police. We are not policemen. We want everyone to have a good time,” Whiting said.

Elizabeth Coughlin and Jordan Debartollo, who were on the mountain Sunday from Twin Falls, enjoying the fresh air, said their biggest fear about this season was ticket sales being limited due to COVID.

“For me, it was honestly getting up to the mountain and saying they(ticket window) have reached max capacity, and having to drive home,” Coughlin said.

Alexander said right now they will not be limiting ticket sales, as the mountain is big enough to handle a pretty large amount of guests, but if the state goes back to Stage 1 things could change like last year. Therefore, they want everyone to do their part in mitigating the spread of COVID.

“One of the bigger challenges certainly in this area is getting everybody to understand that it is not a political choice,” said Alexander. “Its a business choice and a best practice choice with the goal of keeping our employees and guests safe because we want to stay open”

Right now Pomerelle Mountain Resort is open Friday through Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, until Dec. 18 when daily operations will begin

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.