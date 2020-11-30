Advertisement

Salvation Army of Twin Falls works to make Christmas brighter for families

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Although this year has been different for a lot of people, the Salvation Army of Twin Falls is determined to make it a happy Christmas for the community.

“For Christmas this year, with COVID, normally we would have fundraiser events where we can raise dollars to provide Christmas assistance for people, but this year, with COVID, we don’t have live events,” said Maj. Thomas Stambaug with the Salvation Army.

The need is greater than ever for many families in the Magic Valley this Christmas season, and the Salvation Army of Twin Falls is dedicated to making Christmas brighter for families.

“With COVID, it seemed like we weren’t going to be able to do a big Christmas operation like we normally do, but with contributions from the community, and donations, from coat drives to food drives, to money in the red kettles, that is helping us rescue Christmas for those who might not have a nice Christmas this year,” Stambaug said.

A holiday staple, the red kettle bell ringers will not be out this year like they normally are. But people can donate through a QR code, or online.

People can also sponsor a Christmas for a child by purchasing an angel off the angel tree at the Magic Valley Mall.

“Angel tree tags are in the mall, and you can go pick them up, some people have already dropped them off,” said Patty Cameron, from the Twin Falls Salvation Army.

Cameron says, when people buy an angel tree tag, they are helping give a gift to a child up to age 18 on Christmas morning.

“You know what you can give, some people can just buy a little small thing, and everything counts,” Cameron said. “You know, everything counts this Christmas.”

All of the money donated whether online or at a Red Kettle stays here in the community.

“But it does come back here local, so rest assured, your money is coming back here in your community,” Cameron said.

She said how amazed she is at how supportive and generous the community has been throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen amazing things, and I want to say ‘thank you’ to the community because we have people dropping off coats, we have people dropping off turkeys, we have people dropping off presents, and it is coming together to bless those in need,” Cameron said.

